President Droupadi Murmu Joins Tribal Dancers, VP Jagdeep Dhankar Plays Drums On Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary

Tribal Pride Day: President Murmu and VP Jagdeep Dhankar joins tribal dancers on the occasion of the Tribal Pride Day which is celebrated to commemorate Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

New Delhi: November 15 is celebrated as Tribal Pride Day each year, to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ranchi to pay his floral tributes to the leader by visiting the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum. In the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar have also paid their respect to the tribal leader. The President also joined the tribal dancers while the Vice President was seen trying his hands at the drum being played by the artists.

President Murmu Joins Tribal Dancers, VP Dhankar Plays Drums

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday joined the folk artists as they performed tribal dance on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi also joined the group at the Parliament House Complex. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tried their hands on the drum and danced along with the tribals.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi Lauds Tribal Community

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said “Tribal community has a major contribution in India’s freedom struggle… The work done by the Tribal community during the freedom struggle is a matter of pride for everyone… Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being celebrated to let people know about the works done by the Tribal community… Several programmes and schemes have also been initiated for the development of the community…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Floral Tributes In Ranchi

Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary is also celebrated as Tribal Pride Day in India each year. PM Modi on Wednesday visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi and paid floral tributes to Indian tribal activist Birsa Munda. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and Governor of Jharkhand CP Radhakrishnan.

In his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda the Prime Minister said in his post on X “Respectful tribute to Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. Many best wishes to my family members across the country on this special occasion of Tribal Pride Day.” Recognizing the immense contributions of Birsa Munda, the Union Cabinet declared November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 10, 2021.Thereupon, the annual celebration pays homage to the visionary leader’s role in India’s freedom movement.

