New Delhi: President-elect Droupadi Murmu is all set to take the oath of office on Monday at the Central Hall of Parliament. Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will administer the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country to Murmu. The oath ceremony will be followed by a 21-gun salute. After the gun salute, she will address the gathering at the Central Hall as the 15th President of India.Also Read - Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath As 15th President Of India | LIVE Updates

President Droupadi Murmu swearing-in ceremony: Date, Time and Venue Also Read - President-elect Droupadi Murmu’s Swearing-In: Check Guest List, What She Will Wear

10 a.m. — Murmu will arrive at Parliament. Also Read - Twitter Marks Video Of PM Modi Posted by AAP, Congress Leaders as 'Out of Context’. What It Means

10.15 a.m. — The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.

10.23 a.m. — She will address the gathering in the Central Hall.

10.57 a.m. — President Murmu will return to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremonial procession.

President Droupadi Murmu swearing-in ceremony: When and Where to Watch

As soon as the swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10 am live telecast will be available on the Sansad TV. To watch the live proceedings online, one can visit https://sansadtv.nic.in/ or the Sansad TV channel on Youtube.

Apart from the Parliament’s official website and channel, one can also get live updates on President Droupadi Murmu’s oath-taking ceremony on India.com’s Website and the LIVE Blog on the swearing-in ceremony.