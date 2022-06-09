Presidential Election 2022 LIVE: The election to choose the next President of India will be held on July 18 and the results will be announced on July 21, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Thursday. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: A Dummy's Guide On How The President Of India Is Elected

Presidential Election 2022 Schedule: Here are the LIVE Updates

Presidential Election 2022: Full Schedule
Last date for nomination: June 29

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: July 02

Date of election: July 18

A total of 4,809 electors to vote in the Presidential elections 2022. No political party can issue a whip to its member Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Commission has also directed to ensure the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials and eliminate the use of prohibited plastic/materials, as a part of its endeavor to make elections eco-friendly.

Nomination can be filed either by the candidate himself or by any of his proposers or seconders between 11 am to 3 pm on the specified days.

All related Covid-19 safeguards and protocols will be enforced in all the steps of the electoral process.

New President will take oath by July 25

Political parties can not issue any whip to their MLAs in this election, said CEC

PresidentiaElection2022 Facts: Electoral college for President’s Election comprises 776 MPs and 4033 MLAs. Total 4809

Ram Nath Kovind had received over 65% votes in 2017.

The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will be ending on 24th July, said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India.

How A President Is Elected?

President is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all the States and Union Territories.

Under Article 58, a candidate should fulfill the following eligibility conditions to contest the election to the Office of President: –

1. Must be a citizen of India,

2. Must have completed 35 years of age,

3. Must be eligible to be a member of the Lok Sabha,

4. Should not be holding any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said Governments.

Election Commission Announces Schedule For Presidential Election 2022