President Election 2022 | New Delhi: Current President of India Ram Nath Kovind will retire from his post on July 24, 2022. According to Indian Constitution, President is the first citizen of the country. He is also the supreme commander of the armed forces. Also, he is the head of the Executive. Any IAS/ IPS or any other UPSC officer can only be terminated with President’s signature. No other person has the power to do so. Kovind, who was elected as the 14th President in 2017, will soon leave the Rashtrapati Bhawan. However, one must wonder what benefits and perks will he continue to get after retirement?Also Read - Draupadi Murmu’s Ancestral Village in Odisha To Get Electricity Connection For First Time

12 Janpath Bungalow- Kovind’s New House

President Kovind will shift to 12 Janpath Bungalow after his retirement. This house was earlier allotted to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. On June 24, the central government decided to allot it to Kovind. Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Naveen Patnaik Extends Support To NDA's Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu

List of all perks President Kovind will get after retirement

The perks are based on the President’s Emoluments Act, 1951.

He will get a fixed monthly pension. Currently, his salary is Rs 5 lakh per month.

Security from Delhi Police and Two Secretaries

2 landline phones, 1 mobile phone and an internet connection.

Unlimited free water and electricity

A car with a driver

Lifetime unlimited free travel by train or flight

Rs 30,000 assistance to Kovind’s wife.

Who will be the next President of India?

The elections for the next President will be held on July 18 and voting will take place on July 21. The last date for filing the nomination for the post was June 29. Also Read - Draupadi Murmu: Who Are Santhals? Everything You Need To Know About Tribal Group | Explained

NDA has selected Draupadi Murmu as their candidate and the Opposition has selected former-BJP politician Yashwant Sinha for the elections. Murmu is the Former Governor of Jharkhand.