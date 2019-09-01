New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tamil Nadu Chief Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been appointed the Governor of Telangana on Sunday.

Notably, President Ram Nath Kovind today announced a list of five new Governors wherein he made four new appointments and one transfer for the posts of Governor in Maharashtra, Himachal, Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

While Soundararajan has been appointed the Governor of Telangana, former Union Ministers Bandaru Dattatreya and Kalraj Mishra have been given charge of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Dattatreya has replaced Mishra in Himachal and Mishra, who was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has succeeded Kalyan Singh.

Besides, former union minister Arif Mohammed Khan and senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari have been put in charge of Kerala and Maharashtra respectively.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said an official communique from the President’s office.