New Delhi: A brief commotion happened at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event on Tuesday as a woman security personnel collapsed and injured herself while singing the National Anthem. Soon after the program, chief guest President Ram Nath Kovind made sure to check on the woman personnel and inquire about her health.

The award ceremony instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was organised in Delhi to honour the CSR achievements under corporate initiatives in an attempt to promote sustainable development. The event was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

In a video surfaced by news agency ANI, President Kovind, after the program ended, walked down the stage with Sitharaman and Thakur and immediately attended the woman security officer to see if she needed any medical help.

President Kovind addressed the award ceremony expressing happiness over India’s success in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings. He further urged the people gathered there to motivate their employees to participate in more services that benefit the society and environment.