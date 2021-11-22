New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) on Lance Naik Sandeep Singh of 4 Para (Special Forces). Sandeep Singh killed one terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. The award was received by his wife Gurpreet Kaur.Also Read - Godse First Look: Mahesh Manjrekar Announces Film On Nathuram Godse On Mahatma Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary

Sepoy Brajesh Kumar of Punjab Regiment of Indian Army was also accorded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. His wife Shweta Kumari received the award from the President. Also Read - Independence Day 2021: 1,380 Police Personnel to be Felicitated With Gallantry, Service Medals | State-wise Full List Here

Sepoy Hari Singh of 55th Rashtriya Rifles awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a terrorist and injuring another in Pulwama, J&K in 2019 His wife Radha Bai received the award from #PresidentKovind at @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/O1iIgOL4Ig — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 22, 2021

Imran Hussain Tak, Sub-Inspector, @JmuKmrPolice conferred the Shaurya Chakra posthumously by #PresidentKovind His wife, Gulnaaz Akhtar, receives the honour at @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/gzICPeBnkF — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 22, 2021

Constable Kamal Kishore conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously by #PresidentKovind for displaying conspicuous bravery and unparalleled courage His father Mohan Lal received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/4zcNp96R2X — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 22, 2021

Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously) conferred upon Aman Kumar, Superintendent of Police, @JmuKmrPolice His mother and wife receive the honour by #PresidentKovind at @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/z8c17dCX7l — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 22, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir SPO Ashiq Hussain Malik was also conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously for showing highest degree of courage leading to the elimination of 4 heavily armed terrorists during an operation in Anantnag in 2018. His parents Maqbool Malik & Shahzado Bano received the award.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector Imran Hussain Tak conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing a top terrorist commander & arresting another despite sustaining bullet injuries in Srinagar in 2017 His wife Gulnaz Akhtar received the award from the President in Delhi