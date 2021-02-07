President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday prayed for the safety of those affected by the flash flood in Uttarakhand after a glacier broke off at Joshimath. A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river causing large-scale devastation. More than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing, officials said. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Over 150 ITBP Personnel on Spot for Rescue Ops, CM Rawat Announces Rs 4 Lakh For Those Killed | 10 Points

Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

Reactions: Also Read - Kedarnath 2? Glacial Burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli Grim Reminder of 2013 Deluge

Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 7, 2021

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

I join the nation in praying for the safety of all those affected by the flash flood caused by a glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. I am sure that the State and Central governments are trying their best to mitigate the crisis. #Uttarakhand: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu