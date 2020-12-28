New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday shared a video of him jogging on the Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning which also had a message written along that urged people of the nation to make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. The president who arrived in the Union Territory of Diu on Friday for a four-day visit would leave for Delhi today noon. Also Read - Rajinikanth Stable But Will Not Be Discharged Today, Hospital Releases New Statement

Taking to Twitter, the president tweeted the video with the caption, “Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning. As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives.” Also Read - Benefits Of Garlic: 11 Health Benefits Of Adding This Pungent Kitchen Ingredient To Your Diet

Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning. Also Read - Exposure To Metals May Impact Pregnancy And Can Disrupt Women’s Hormones As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives. pic.twitter.com/dcQjZxB4Xk — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 28, 2020

On the third day of his visit on Sunday, President Kovind visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort. He was taken to the beach from Ghoghla circuit house by Praful Patel, administrator of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The president was overwhelmed by the beauty and cleanliness of Ghoghla beach, which was recently awarded the ‘Blue Flag’ certification by the Danish Foundation for Environment Education, said an official release.

Inaugurating and laying foundation stones of a slew of developmental projects in Diu, the President said that it was a matter of pride that all three districts of the Union Territory have been declared ‘Open Defecation Free’.