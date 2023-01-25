  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Challenges Like Global Warming and Climate Change Need To Be Faced Urgently: Says President On R-Day Eve
live

Challenges Like Global Warming and Climate Change Need To Be Faced Urgently: Says President On R-Day Eve

Global Warming and Climate Change Need To Be Faced Urgently: Says President On R-Day Eve

Updated: January 25, 2023 7:28 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Challenges Like Global Warming and Climate Change Need To Be Faced Urgently: Says President On R-Day Eve

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. The address is being telecast on All India Radio (AIR) and all channels of Doordarshan.

Also Read:

Check Live Updates Here

Live Updates

  • 7:29 PM IST

    We have succeeded as a democratic republic because so many creeds and so many languages have not divided us, they have only united us. That is the essence of India: President Murmu

  • 7:24 PM IST

    In my opinion, global warming and climate change are challenges that need to be faced urgently. Global temperatures are rising and extreme forms of climate change are emerging: President Murmu

  • 7:23 PM IST

  • 7:23 PM IST

    To maintain the balance between development and environment, we have to look at ancient traditions in a new way. We also have to rethink our basic priorities. Scientific dimensions of traditional life-values ​​have to be understood: President Murmu

  • 7:21 PM IST

    If we want our children to live a happy life on this earth then we need to change our lifestyle: President Murmu

  • 7:19 PM IST

    This year India is presiding over the group of G-20 countries. In line with our ideal of universal brotherhood, we stand for peace and prosperity for all. The Presidency of the G-20 gives India a very important role to play in contributing to building a better world: President Murmu

  • 7:18 PM IST

  • 7:18 PM IST

    This vision of empowerment guides the government’s approach to the weaker sections, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In fact, our aim is not only to remove obstacles in those people’s lives and help them develop but also to learn from those communities: President Murmu

  • 7:16 PM IST

  • 7:15 PM IST

    We can feel proud of our achievements in the field of science and technology. In the field of space technology, India has been one of the few leading countries: President Murmu

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 25, 2023 7:07 PM IST

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 7:28 PM IST