Home

News

India

President Murmu Hails ‘Nari Shakti’, Says Women Contributing Extensively in Every Field of Development

President Murmu Hails ‘Nari Shakti’, Says Women Contributing Extensively in Every Field of Development

In a statement, President Murmu said that "today, women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country and are increasing the pride of the nation."

President Murmu called on all women to continue to work hard and contribute to the development of India. She said that "the future of India is bright because of our women" and that "we can achieve anything if we work together."

New Delhi: In the presidential address on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu hailed the contribution of women to India’s development, saying that they are playing an increasingly important role in every field. President Murmu cited the examples of several women icons who have made significant contributions to India, including Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali, and Sucheta Kriplani. She said that these women have set inspiring ideals for all generations of women after them to serve the nation and society with self-confidence.

Trending Now

“Women Contributing Extensively in Every Field”

In a statement, President Murmu said that “today, women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country and are increasing the pride of the nation.” She added that “today our women have made a special place in many such fields in which their participation could not even be imagined a few decades ago.”

The President cited the examples of several women icons who have made significant contributions to India, including Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali, and Sucheta Kriplani. She said that these women have set inspiring ideals for all generations of women after them to serve the nation and society with self-confidence.

President Murmu Calls on All Women To Continue To Work hard

President Murmu also called on all women to continue to work hard and contribute to the development of India. She said that “the future of India is bright because of our women” and that “we can achieve anything if we work together.”

The president’s comments come at a time when women are increasingly taking on leadership roles in India. In recent years, there has been a surge in the number of women in politics, business, and the media. Women are also playing a leading role in the fight against poverty and illiteracy.

Her comments are a welcome boost for women’s empowerment in India. They send a strong message that women are valued members of society and that they have an important role to play in nation-building.

President Murmu Focuses on the Importance of Education and Healthcare for Women

In addition to her comments on women’s contribution to development, she also spoke about the importance of education and healthcare for women. She said that “education is the key to women’s empowerment” and that “healthcare is essential for women’s health and well-being.”

President Murmu’s comments are a reminder that women’s empowerment is essential for India’s development. When women are educated and healthy, they are more likely to participate in the workforce and contribute to the economy. They are also more likely to raise healthy and educated children, which will benefit society as a whole.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES