President Murmu Meets Generic Aadhaar’s Arjun Deshpande, Praises Him For Making Medicines Affordable

President Droupadi Murmu met 20-year-old founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar Arjun Deshpande at Rashtrapati Bhavan and praised him for his work in the field of healthcare.

President Droupadi Murmu meets Arjun Deshpande in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu met 20-year-old founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar Arjun Deshpande at Rashtrapati Bhavan and praised him for his work in the field of healthcare by making medicines up to 80 per cent affordable for 140 crore Indian citizens.

Arjun’s efforts in revolutionising healthcare has enabled medicines at 80 per cent lower cost for patients suffering from multiple diseases, for example, diabetes and cancer.

During the discussion, President Droupadi Murmu called him a “wonder kid of pharma” and lauded him for being the pioneer for the young entrepreneur and empowering the start-up ecosystem in the country.

President Murmu also praised the company’s efforts in creating an ecosystem of affordable medicines and thereby affordable healthcare to all Indians. She also had a brief discussion about Arjun’s vision of creating an affordable healthcare ecosystem especially for Cancer patients who require extensive treatment, and the cost of medicines are often a burden on the patients’ families.

Generic Aadhaar’s pharma revolution has been instrumental in providing economic relief and a Real Aadhaar to all the families. President Murmu said healthcare has always been an important sector of work and she dreams of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for every Indian citizen. During the discussion, President Murmu showed a keen interest in the work of Generic Aadhaar and their presence in India.

President Murmu appraised Arjun Deshpande for his dedication towards making affordable medicine to the 140 crore citizens and acknowledged that Generic Aadhaar’s work is contributing to the growth of the Indian economy. By empowering micro-entrepreneurs and providing affordable healthcare, they are contributing to the growth of the 5 trillion economy. Their work is also empowering the youth of India, inspiring them to become entrepreneurs and contribute to the growth of the country.

“It was an honor to receive appreciation from Honorable President Madam. We currently have over 2,000 medical stores and hope to have a total of 10,000 stores across India within the next year and a half. At Generic Aadhaar, our mission has been to make healthcare affordable and accessible for 140 crore Indian citizens,” Arjun Deshpande said.

“In the last 3 years, we have reached out to the remote corners of India along with metropolitan cities to ensure the benefits of affordable healthcare are accessible to everyone. My mentor Mr. Ratan Tata has a dream of making India’s healthcare affordable and accessible and while realizing that, the support and encouragement from Madam President only makes our commitment stronger to create a country where medicine, which is a necessity, does not stay a luxury for few,” Arjun Deshpande said.

Arjun Deshpande, the young entrepreneur, started Generic Aadhaar at the age of 16 and has already made a significant impact in the pharmaceutical industry. With their franchise model, they have been able to bring the cost of medicines down to 80 per cent of the MRP. The franchise model has also empowered many women entrepreneurs.

