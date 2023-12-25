President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: Tributes were paid to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at Sadaiv Atal in the national capital on Monday.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders visited Sadaiv Atal in Delhi on Sunday and paid tribute to the former prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial, on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/JlU0wRcvuQ — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and other leaders pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’… pic.twitter.com/CCFOopsJLO — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

PM Modi also took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that former PM Vajpayee remained engaged in accelerating nation building throughout his life.

“On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respects to respected former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in Amritkal,” PM Modi posted on X.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जयंती पर देश के सभी परिवारजनों की ओर से मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन। वे जीवनपर्यंत राष्ट्र निर्माण को गति देने में जुटे रहे। मां भारती के लिए उनका समर्पण और सेवा भाव अमृतकाल में भी प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/RfiKhMb27x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023

Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP chief JP Nadda, were also present at the prayer event at Sadaiv Atal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the former PM, stating that he made the world realise the power of emerging India through the Kargil War and the historic nuclear tests.

“I remember and salute former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Atal ji served the country and society selflessly and gave a new direction to nationalist politics in the country through the establishment of BJP,” HM Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served three terms as the 10th Prime Minister of India, was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior and died on August 16, 2018 in New Delhi. He was the face of the saffron party for decades. His birth anniversary is also observed as ‘Good Governance Day’ since the BJP came to power since 2014.

Several Events

The saffron party is organising numerous events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Vajpayee. BJP chief JP Nadda has asked party workers and state presidents across the country to pay floral tributes to the former prime minister’s portraits at all booths and discuss the wonderful personality and work of the former Prime Minister.

Several programmes will be organised at every booth to pay tribute to Vajpayee’s poetry.

Good Governance Day

December 25 is also celebrated as Good Governance Day in the country.

The prime focus of the day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services through good governance. It main aim to celebrate the day is make sure that the countrymen are treated fairly by the ruling government and receive the benefits of various government programmes.

