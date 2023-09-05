Home

‘President Of Bharat’ Shocks Opposition! Leaders Lash Out At BJP Over India Name Change

The name of our country might be changed from India to Bharat; a photo of the G20 Summit Dinner Invite has been going viral and it reads 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India'. Now, AAP and Congress leaders have lashed out at BJP for the same.

Representative Image (Photo Courtesy- Unsplash)

New Delhi: A photo has been circulating on social media, of the G20 Summit 2023 Dinner Invite which reads ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India’ sparking a debate over the country’s name change. It is also being said that the special Parliament Session being held during September 18-21, will have a proposal regarding renaming India. While BJP leaders have welcomed this change, social media is abuzz with the posts of Opposition leaders from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress among others, who are lashing out at the ruling party for this potential change. Take a look at the political reactions on the ‘unofficial announcement’ of change of India’s nomenclature.

Congress Leaders Call Out BJP For Name Change

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has highlighted the change in G20 Summit Dinner Invite- ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India’ and has called this an ‘assault’ of the Union of States. The leader has shared his opinion on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the objective of INDIA parties? It is BHARAT—Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega BHARAT

Jeetega INDIA! https://t.co/L0gsXUEEEK — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 5, 2023

Karti Chidambaram, Congress leader and son of former Union Minister of Finance and senior advocate P. Chidambaram has also reacted to this change of India’s name to Bharat. He has asked if the citizens will require a new passport from now?

Will we need new passports from now? — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 5, 2023

AAP, RJD And TMC Leaders React

Lashing out at the ruling party for India’s name change to Bharat, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has remarked that the national identity of the people is ‘not the personal property of BJP’. His social media post reads-

The BJP’s recent move to change the reference from ‘President of India’ to ‘President of Bharat’ on official G20 summit invitations has raised eyebrows and ignited a public debate. How can the BJP strike down ‘INDIA’? The country doesn’t belong to a political party; it belongs to… pic.twitter.com/riYNdQBkYa — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 5, 2023

The Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Manoj Jha has also reacted. Calling BJP a ‘weak party’, the PM has said- “We did not know that BJP is such a weak party. They got tensed so soon? Only a few weeks ago the Opposition had formed the INDIA Alliance. And you’ve already started with your game?”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also spoken about the ‘unofficial’ change of name of the country via a G20 Summit Dinner Invite. The founder of TMC has said, “…Today, they (Centre) changed the name of India. In the invitation card for the G20 Summit dinner, it is mentioned ‘Bharat’…In English, we say ‘India’ and the ‘Indian Constitution’ and in Hindi, we say ‘Bharat ka Samvidhan’. We all say ‘Bharat’, what is new in this? But the name ‘India’ is known to the world…What happened suddenly that they had to change the name of the country?”

Bhartiya Janata Party Welcomes Change

While the opposition has been reacting negatively at this name change, the BJP leaders have welcomed it. BJP National President JP Nadda has reacted to the opposition on the issue by Congress by saying, “Why does Congress have an issue with every subject related to the country’s respect and dignity? How are the leaders who conduct political rallies in the name of ‘Bharat Jodo’ against the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’? It is evident that the Congress neither respects the country nor the Constitution of India and constitutional organisations. The party only focusses on praising one ‘special’ family. The entire country is aware of the Congress’ anti-national and unconstitutional intentions.”

कांग्रेस को देश के सम्मान एवं गौरव से जुड़े हर विषय से इतनी आपत्ति क्यों है? भारत जोड़ो के नाम पर राजनीतिक यात्रा करने वालों को “भारत माता की जय” के उद्घोष से नफरत क्यों है? स्पष्ट है कि कांग्रेस के मन में न देश के प्रति सम्मान है, न देश के संविधान के प्रति और न ही संवैधानिक… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 5, 2023

BJP National Secretary Tarun Chug has said, “What problem does Congress have with the word ‘Bharat’, be it ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ or ‘Vande Mataram’? When the Constitution of India says ‘Bharat’, then why are questions being raised on it? The thought process of Congress is very unconstitutional.”

What’s The Issue?

A photo of the G20 Summit 2023 Dinner invite has been circulating on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) in which the invite has been given, not by the President of India but by the ‘President of Bharat’. It is the first time that the term ‘Bharat’ has been used instead of India and this has raised a big question regarding the name change of the nation. For the very first time, according to officials, India’s nomenclature has been changed for an official event. The photo of the G20 Summit 2023 dinner invite has been shared by many people including journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

