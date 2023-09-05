Home

India To Become ‘Republic Of Bharat’? G20 Summit 2023 Dinner Invite Raises BIG Question

India To Become ‘Republic Of Bharat’? G20 Summit 2023 Dinner Invite Raises BIG Question

The name of our country 'India' might be changed to Bharat! A G20 Summit 2023 Dinner Invite has posed a big question about the renaming of India's name as the invite says 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India'.

Republic of Bharat (Photo-Twitter)

New Delhi: A photo of the G20 Summit 2023 Dinner invite has been circulating on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) in which the invite has been given, not by the President of India but by the ‘President of Bharat’. It is the first time that the term ‘Bharat’ has been used instead of India and this has raised a big question regarding the name change of the nation. For the very first time, according to officials, India’s nomenclature has been changed for an official event. The photo of the G20 Summit 2023 dinner invite has been shared by many people including journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

India To Be Renamed As ‘Bharat’?

The photo of the official invite has caused quite a stir; along with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has also shared a post regarding this change.

Move over India! The Republic of Bharat is here! Trust all states have been consulted on the name change? pic.twitter.com/fYdFJnbnWR — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 5, 2023

Jairam Ramesh has said- ‘So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault.’

So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.”… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 5, 2023

On Jairam Ramesh’s claim about the country’s potential name change, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has also reacted on it and has said, ‘They (BJP) are scared of the word ‘India’, Article 1 of the Constitution says ‘India, that is Bharat’…How can this name (India) be removed…?’

While this move has been questioned by the Opposition, BJP leaders have welcomed the move. One of the first leaders to react to this, was the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has posted on ‘X’, “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT – happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL.”

Will The Name Change Proposal Be Moved During The Special Parliament Session?

It is now being reported that the Special Parliament Session which has been called for, on September 18 to 21, might have something to do with the country’s name change. The proposal to rename India to Bharat may be moved during this special session.

This photo has been circulated two days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat suggested that the word India should be replaced by the word Bharat; everyone should use this name wherever they go, in spoken and in written form. The India vs Bharat debate began when the Opposition Parties got together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in July. The name received a lot of backlash by the ruling party BJP.

