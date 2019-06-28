New Delhi: In another jolt to the Congress party, president of Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress submitted her resignation letter after Congress President Rahul Gandhi remained adamant to quit the position.

Sumitra Chouhan, in her resignation letter, said that she will not accept any party position till Rahul Gandhi withdraws his resignation.

“I am very disappointed with the results of Loksabha elections 2019. But, I am much more disappointed and disheartened by the resignation proposed by Shri Rahul Gandhi,” read her resignation letter.

She said that the party’s performance had nothing to do with Congress president rather it was a result of one-upmanship practised by party functionaries.

“The party’ poor performance at the hustings has nothing to do with Rahul ji, but everything to do with serious infighting, backbiting and one-upmanship practised by party functionaries. They should be removed urgently and promptly,” she wrote.

She said that she was against Rahul’s decision to resign and wished he withdraws his resignation immediately.

“Rahul ji can alone take the party forward, he is the only leader acceptable to the party cadre. At this juncture, I would like to relinquish the party position, till Shri Rahul Gandhi withdraws his resignation,” she further added.

Yesterday, senior Congress leader and lawyer Vivek Tankha quit as the chairperson of All India Congress Committee (AICC) legal human rights and RTI department.

Rahul ji please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. U have the commitment & determination. Just cobble a good , acceptable & influential nation wide team. I am with you u in all situations.@RahulGandhi @OfficeOfKNath — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) June 27, 2019

According to an ANI report, senior party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari spoke to Rahul Gandhi then and tried to explain to him that the responsibility of Congress’ drubbing in the recently held 2019 General election was not of his alone.