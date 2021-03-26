New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has been admitted to Army Hospital Research And Referral (R&R) in Delhi after he complained of ‘chest discomfort’ this morning. Also Read - WATCH: President Ramnath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah Felicitate Ishant Sharma on 100th Test at Motera

The Army hospital said President Kovind (75) is undergoing a routine check-up.

The President is currently being kept under observation and his condition is said to be stable, the Army Hospital (R&R) said in a medical bulletin.