New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on recommendation of the Union cabinet.

The President dissolved the Lok Sabha after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made such a recommendation on Friday, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

“The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 24.05.2019 and signed the Order dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha,” it said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, along with two Election Commissioners – Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, met the President and submitted the list of winners of Lok Sabha Elections to him.

#WATCH Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora submits the list of winners of #LokSabhaElections2019 to President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/eDGiCtDmVS — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

On Friday, the President had accepted the resignation of PM Modi and his council of ministers but asked them to continue as caretaker until formation of a new government.

Modi is expected to take oath as a new prime minister next week.

The new Lok Sabha has BJP members on 303 seats. Add the tally of its allies and the NDA has captured 353 of the 542 seats this time. The UPA, meanwhile, has a measly 92 seats with the Congress bagging just 52 seats.