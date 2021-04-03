New Delhi: After undergoing bypass surgery earlier this week, President Ram Nath Kovind has now been shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to a special room at the hospital in Delhi. Also Read - President Kovind Undergoes Successful Bypass Surgery At AIIMS, Confirms Rajnath Singh

In a statement on Twitter, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said, "His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest."



President Kovind had undergone bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi on March 30. On Thursday, the President said he was recovering well after his bypass surgery and thanked doctors and caregivers.

"I've been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I'm touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me a speedy recovery. It's difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!" the Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

President Kovind had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi following chest discomfort last Friday. He was then shifted to AIIMS the next day.