New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will virtually confer the National Service Scheme (NSS) awards for the year 2019-20 virtually from Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will attend the ceremony from Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

The NSS awards will be given to 42 awardees in three different categories like University/ +2 Councils, NSS Units and their Programme Officers and NSS volunteers.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Youth Affairs confers every year the National Service Scheme awards to recognise and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service made by the Universities/Colleges, (+2) Councils, Senior Secondary, NSS Units/ Programme Officers and NSS volunteers, with a view to further promote NSS in the country.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in an official statement said that NSS is a Centrally Sector Scheme that was launched in the year 1969 with the primary objective of developing the personality and character of the student youth through voluntary community service. The ideological orientation of the NSS is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Briefly, the NSS volunteers work on issues of social relevance, which keep evolving in response to the needs of the community, through regular and special camping activities. Such issues include literacy and education, health, family welfare and nutrition, environment conservation, social service programmes, programmes for empowerment of women, programmes connected with economic development activities, rescue and relief during calamities, etc.

(With inputs from ANI)