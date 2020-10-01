Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished President of India Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday and praised his insights and wise understanding of India’s policy matters as ‘great assets’ for the nation. Also Read - President Signs Farm Bills Into Laws: Maha Refuses to Implement Policies, SAD Chalks Out Next Course of Action | Top Points
"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is currently suffering from coronavirus, also wished President Kovind. “I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” he tweeted from the official Vice President account.
Several other political leaders also greeted the President on his birthday.
His Journey
An advocate-turned-politician, Ram Nath Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, into a Dalit family in Paraunkh village of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.
Kovind walked 8 km every day to reach his school as nobody in his village owned a bicycle. After finishing his graduation in law, Kovind enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Delhi where he was the Central Government Advocate from 1977 to 1979. He also served as the personal assistant to Prime Minister Moraji Ddesai during that period. He became a Supreme Court advocate in 1978 and served as a standing counsel for the Central Government from 1980 to 1993.
His political career kicked off as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1991 and he also served as the party’s national spokesperson.
Kovind was elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh during the two terms of 1994 to 2000 and 2000 to 2006 where he served on the Parliamentary Committee for Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes, Home Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Social Justice and Empowerment, as well as Law and Justice.
On June 19, 2017, then BJP president Amit Shah nominated Kovind as the NDA candidate for the President of India. He was sworn as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.