Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished President of India Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday and praised his insights and wise understanding of India's policy matters as 'great assets' for the nation.

"Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is currently suffering from coronavirus, also wished President Kovind. "I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he tweeted from the official Vice President account.

I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.@rashtrapatibhvn — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 1, 2020

Several other political leaders also greeted the President on his birthday.

Warm birthday greetings to the President of India Hon’ble Ram Nath Kovind Ji. His simplicity, relentless hard work & regular outreach is very inspiring. May God bless him with good health & a long life in the service of the Nation. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 1, 2020

I convey my greetings and birthday best wishes to hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. May God bless you with many more years of good health and strength to serve the nation. @rashtrapatibhvn — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) October 1, 2020

भारत के महामहिम राष्ट्रपति आदरणीय राम नाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई। आपके अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की दुआ । Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble President of India respected Ram Nath Kovind Ji. I pray for your good health. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/yChDM39xfH — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) October 1, 2020

Happy Birthday to the hon'ble President of the India @rashtrapatibhvn, Shri Ramnath Kovind Ji. His rich insights & wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. I pray for his good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/JQP4QsRDYG — Dr K Laxman (@drlaxmanbjp) October 1, 2020

Felicitations to Hon'ble President Sh Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday. May God grant him good health & long life in the years ahead. Many happy returns of the day!@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/tM2sqdVgqx — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 1, 2020

Greetings to Shri Ramnath Kovind ji, Honourable President of India on his Birthday. Your profound wisdom & knowledge continues to guide the nation. May you be blessed with the best of health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Rajiv Kumar 🇮🇳 (@RajivKumar1) October 1, 2020

His Journey

An advocate-turned-politician, Ram Nath Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, into a Dalit family in Paraunkh village of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

Kovind walked 8 km every day to reach his school as nobody in his village owned a bicycle. After finishing his graduation in law, Kovind enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Delhi where he was the Central Government Advocate from 1977 to 1979. He also served as the personal assistant to Prime Minister Moraji Ddesai during that period. He became a Supreme Court advocate in 1978 and served as a standing counsel for the Central Government from 1980 to 1993.

His political career kicked off as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1991 and he also served as the party’s national spokesperson.

Kovind was elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh during the two terms of 1994 to 2000 and 2000 to 2006 where he served on the Parliamentary Committee for Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes, Home Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Social Justice and Empowerment, as well as Law and Justice.

On June 19, 2017, then BJP president Amit Shah nominated Kovind as the NDA candidate for the President of India. He was sworn as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.