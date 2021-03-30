New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. The Defence Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery.” Also Read - President Kovind is Stable, Being Shifted to AIIMS For Bypass Procedure: Army R&R Hospital