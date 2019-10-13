New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar’s Raisan village, where she lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi. Kovind was accompanied by his wife Savita.

They spent around half-an-hour with PM Modi’s nonagenarian mother. Later, the couple visited the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra, located nearby at Koba, to seek blessings of Acharya Shri PadmaSagarsuriji.

President Kovind met Hira Baa, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The President conveyed his best wishes for her good health. pic.twitter.com/pXba8satJ3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 13, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Kovind and his wife arrived in Ahmedabad. They were received by Governor Acharya Dev Vrat at the Raj Bhawan where they stayed at night.