Puducherry: The Ministry of Home Affairs has imposed President's Rule in Puducherry. The development comes days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence. The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved a proposal to impose President's Rule in Puducherry. Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had told reporters that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister there. More details to follow…

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the dissolution Puducherry assembly based on the recommendation of the Lt Governor. The Congress lost its only government in the South as Congress-led government collapsed before facing the floor test in the Assembly, leading to the resignation of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday.

After the dramatic walkout by Narayanasamy and his MLAs, Speaker V. P. Sivakozhundu had announced that the government has lost its majority. Later, Narayanasamy had submitted his resignation to incharge Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan.