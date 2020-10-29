New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has signed an ordinance to set up a committee to check and monitor air quality in Delhi-NCR, NDTV reported on Thursday. If the report is to be believed, the commission will work to research and identify solutions to growing air pollution in the national capital-adjoining areas. Also Read - All Private & Govt Schools in Delhi to Remain Shut Until Next Order, Announces Sisodia

The commission will also replace the Environment Pollution and Prevention Control Authority as the top body for monitoring air quality, a report by Scroll.in read. It will comprise representatives from Delhi, Haryana, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan. Also Read - Delhi Air Quality Still 'Very Poor', Kejriwal to Launch App to Examine Pollution-causing Activities

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi today deteriorated with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. An AQI of 401 was recorded in Anand Vihar, 405 in Alipur and 410 in Wazirpur; all three in ‘severe’ category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights Between Delhi, Dhaka From Nov 5 | Check Ticket Fare, Schedule Here

Further, the air was in the ‘very poor’ category in RK Puram, ITO, Lodhi Road and Punjabi Bagh areas. “Air Quality Index is at 376 in RK Puram, 384 in ITO, 311 in Lodhi Road and 387 in Punjabi Bagh; all four in ‘very poor’ category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data,” ANI reported on Thursday.

On Monday, the Central government had told the Supreme Court that it was contemplating to create a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with annual air pollution issue in Delhi-NCR arising from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde had told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (appearing for the Centre) that the top court welcomed the Centre’s decision to establish a body to address the menace of air pollution.

The Court will hear the air pollution matter today.