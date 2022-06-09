New Delhi: The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for presidential election 2022. As per the schedule, the election to choose the next President of India will be held on July 18, while the result of Presidential polls will be declared on July 21. The last date to complete the nomination process is June 29. The new president will take oath on July 25. The term of incumbent Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 28, 2022. So far, no party or coalition has decided any name for the presidential election.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022 To Be Held On July 18. Full Schedule Here

Here’s the complete guide to under how the President of India is elected

1. Who elects the President of India?

Answer: The President is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all the States and Union Territories.

2. What is the term of the office of the President?

Answer: The President shall hold office for a term of 5 years from the date on which he enters upon his office.

3- What are the Qualifications required by a candidate to contest the election to the Office of the President of India?

Answer: Under Article 58, a candidate should fulfill the following eligibility conditions to contest the election to the Office of President: –

1. Must be a citizen of India,

2. Must have completed 35 years of age,

3. Must be eligible to be a member of the Lok Sabha,

4. Should not be holding any office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State or under any local or other authority subject to the control of any of the said Governments.

However, the candidate may be holding the office of President or Vice-President or Governor of any State or Ministers of the Union or any State and shall be eligible to contest election.

4- How is the value of votes of members of the Electoral College calculated?

Answer: The value of votes of electors is basically determined on the basis of population of the States in accordance with the manner laid down in Article 55(2) 7 of the Constitution. The Constitution (Eighty-fourth Amendment) Act, 2001 provides that until the population figures for the first census to be taken after the year 2026 have been published, the population of the States for the purposes of calculation of value of the votes for the Presidential Election shall mean the population as ascertained at the 1971 census.

The value of the vote of each member of a State Legislative Assembly included in the Electoral College is calculated by dividing the population of the State concerned (as per 1971 Census) by the total number of elected members of the Assembly, and then further dividing the quotient by 1000. If the remainder, while so dividing is 500 or more, then the value is increased by ‘1’. Total Value of votes of all members of each State Assembly is worked out by multiplying the number of elective seats in the Assembly by the number of votes for each member in the respective State.

The total value of votes of all the States worked out as above in respect of each State and added together is divided by the total number of elected members of Parliament (Lok Sabha 543+Rajya Sabha 233) to get the value of votes of each Member of Parliament.

As reported by the Election Commission of India, in 2017, the total number of members in the Electoral College is 4896. The break-up is as follows:

Members of Rajya Sabha – 233

Members of Lok Sabha – 543

Total members of State Assemblies – 4120

Total – 4896

5- What is the procedure of counting in a Presidential election?

Answer: A candidate needs to secure a certain quota of votes which is 50 per cent of the valid votes polled +1. In general Indian elections,each person casts one vote. But in Presidential election, each MP and MLA vote has a certain value attached to it. This differs from state to state. For example, each Uttar Pradesh legislator’s vote has a value of 208, while the value of votes from their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh is just 8. In the Presidential elections, The total combined value of votes is 10,98,903 — 5,49,408 for MPs and 5,49,495 for MLAs. The halfway mark is expected to be 5,49,442 votes.

(Source of information: Election Commission of India)