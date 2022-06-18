Presidential Election 2022 Latest Update: After NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah became the second candidate from the Opposition to turn down the offer to be presidential candidate, saying he would like to contribute to Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Who Will Be The Next President of India?

Issuing a statement, the Lok Sabha MP said he was honoured that his name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a possible joint Opposition candidate but humbly withdrew his name from consideration.

"I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times. I have a lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country," he said in the statement.

“Therefore I would like to respectfully withdraw my name from consideration and I look forward to supporting the joint opposition consensus candidate,” he added.

Farooq Abdullah’s withdrawal of offer comes days after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar turned down the offer to contest for the top post.

“Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature,” Abdullah said in a statement.

However, he said he had discussions with senior colleagues of his party and family about this “unexpected” development.

“I am deeply touched by the support that I’ve received and honoured to have been considered for the highest office in the country. I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times,” he said.

He said he has a “lot more active politics ahead of me and look forward to making a positive contribution in the service of JK and the country”.