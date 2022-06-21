Presidential Election 2022: Days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah decline the offer, the Opposition on Tuesday finalised former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their consensus candidate for the July Presidential elections.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Why Farooq Abdullah Turned Down Opposition’s Offer to Run For President?

On the other hand, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the July Presidential Election 2022.

"In the forthcoming Presidential elections, we have decided to elect a common candidate and stop the Central government from doing further damage. At a subsequent meeting held today, we have chosen Yashwant Sinha as a common candidate. We appeal to all political parties to vote for Yashwant Sinha," Jairam Ramesh, Congress's communication chief, said in a press statement.

We (opposition parties) have unanimously decided that Yashwant Sinha will be the common candidate of the Opposition for the Presidential elections: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pic.twitter.com/lhnfE7Vj8d — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Earlier in the day, TMC leader Yashwant Sinha dropped a big hint about his candidature when he said he “must step aside” from the party to work for greater opposition unity.

“I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step,” he said in a tweet.

It must be noted that former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had earlier declined the offer from the Opposition to run for President.

As per media repot, the BJP will also hold its parliamentary board meeting later in the day where it’s likely to finalise its pick for the presidential polls.

The selection process to choose a new president began on June 15. The last date for filing of nominations is June 29 and the elections will be held on July 18.