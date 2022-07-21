New Delhi: Celebrations began in the ancestral village of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu as the nation is eagerly waiting for the results of the presidential election. As per updates from Returning Officer PC Mody, Droupadi Murmu is leading with 540 of the 748 votes of the MPs, while Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha has received 208 votes after the first round of counting.Also Read - LIVE Presidential Election Result Today 2022: 540 MPs Vote For NDA's Droupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha Lags Behind | LIVE

“Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 and Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. A total of 15 votes were invalid. These are figures for Parliament (votes), please wait for next announcement,” PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, said in a statement. Also Read - Who Will be The 15th President of India? Counting of Votes to Begin at 11 AM Today

In Uperbeda, Droupadi Murmu’s ancestral village, some 280 kilometres from Bhubaneswar, people were in celebration mode even before the counting of votes began. Murmu was born in this village, now the people of the village are proud and overjoyed for “Odisha’s daughter”. Also Read - Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: Presidential Poll Ends; Congress, SP Leaders Crossvote in Favour of NDA Candidate | Highlights

The villagers have already started celebration by distributing laddoos in the entire village. Around 20,000 laddoos have been prepared for the victory celebration.

Murmu still has her ancestral home in Uperbeda. This ancestral house belonged to her father and is now inhabited by her nephew, Dularam Tudu.

Hoardings have already come up in this sleepy town congratulating “Odisha’s daughter” Droupadi Murmu on a victory that the locals believe is within the grasp of the NDA nominee even as counting is to start for the Presidential polls.

Various local organisations such as traders’ bodies, bar associations, and religious and educational institutions, and even government officials are waiting with palpable enthusiasm to congratulate the “daughter of the soil”.

Folk artistes and tribal dancers rehearsed their performances and are ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared. They are waiting with bated breath to witness the first tribal woman president of the country.

Several organisations have planned mass feats as people from rural areas are likely to throng Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district from noon.