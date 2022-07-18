Presidential Polls 2022: Hello and welcome to India.com’s 2022 Presidential Elections blog, readers. As the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24, approximately 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote today to elect the 15th President of India. The polling will begin in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies from 10 AM.  Talking about numbers, NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha with over 60 per cent of votes expected to be cast in her favour. However, a final picture will be clear on July 21 when the counting of votes will take place at Parliament House. The next President will take oath on July 25. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - Vice Presidential Election 2022: Margaret Alva Is Opposition's Choice For Vice President, Says Sharad Pawar

Live Updates

  • 7:30 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: What happened in 2017?
    While the Opposition had nominated former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, NDA had fielded Ram Nath Kovind. Kovind emerged victorious bagging 7,02,044 votes, followed by Meira Kumar with 3,67,314 votes. Kovind was administered oath by the then Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar on 25 July 2017 at the Central Hall located in The Parliament House, New Delhi.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: MLAs, MPs to cast vote shortly
    9 MLAs from 5 states will vote for Presidential polls in the Parliament, incl 4 MLAs from UP, 2 from Tripura, & one each from Assam, Haryana & Odisha. 42 MPs from both houses will vote in their respective states. 6 Polling booths set up in the Parliament: Sources

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: Murmu represents a ‘very evil philosophy of India’
    Recently, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar kicked off a controversy, saying that Murmu represents a “very evil philosophy of India” and should not be made a “symbol of Adivasi”, a remark which drew a sharp reaction from the BJP. “It’s not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of ‘Adivasi’. We have President Ram Nath Kovind, Hathras happened. Has he said a word? The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse,” Kumar said.

  • 7:17 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: Who is Droupadi Murmu?
    Droupadi Murmu was a national executive member of BJP’s ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015 and served as BJP district chief of Mayurbhanj (West) in 2010 and 2013. Between 2006 and 2009, she was chief of BJP’s ST Morcha in Odisha. She was a member of the national executive of BJP ST Morcha from 2002 to 2009.

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: Tejashwi’s Statute Barb on Murmu

    “We don’t want any statue in Rashtrapati Bhavan, we are electing the President. You must have always heard Yashwant Sinha but we have never heard the voice of the presidential candidate(Droupadi Murmu) of the ruling party,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting Procedure
    The election of the President is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote. As per Election Commission’s directions, while MPs will get a green-coloured ballot paper, the MLAs will get a pink ballot paper to cast vote. Separate colours help the returning officer ascertain the value of vote of each MLA and MP.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: Procedure of counting in Presidential election?
    A candidate needs to secure a certain quota of votes which is 50 per cent of the valid votes polled +1. In general Indian elections,each person casts one vote. But in Presidential election, each MP and MLA vote has a certain value attached to it. This differs from state to state. For example, each Uttar Pradesh legislator’s vote has a value of 208, while the value of votes from their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh is just 8. In the Presidential elections, The total combined value of votes is 10,98,903 — 5,49,408 for MPs and 5,49,495 for MLAs. The halfway mark is expected to be 5,49,442 votes.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: List of all perks President Kovind will get after retirement

    The perks are based on the President’s Emoluments Act, 1951.
    He will get a fixed monthly pension.
    Currently, his salary is Rs 5 lakh per month.
    Security from Delhi Police and Two Secretaries.
    2 landline phones, 1 mobile phone and an internet connection.
    Unlimited free water and electricity.
    A car with a driver.
    Lifetime unlimited free travel by train or flight.
    Rs 30,000 assistance to Kovind’s wife.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: Droupadi Murmu Has Clear Edge
    Of the total 10,86,431 votes, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Murmu has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: Murmu’s vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds
    Following the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and JMM, Murmu’s vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds. She is expected to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.