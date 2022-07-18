Presidential Polls 2022: Hello and welcome to India.com’s 2022 Presidential Elections blog, readers. As the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24, approximately 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote today to elect the 15th President of India. The polling will begin in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies from 10 AM. Talking about numbers, NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha with over 60 per cent of votes expected to be cast in her favour. However, a final picture will be clear on July 21 when the counting of votes will take place at Parliament House. The next President will take oath on July 25. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.Also Read - Vice Presidential Election 2022: Margaret Alva Is Opposition's Choice For Vice President, Says Sharad Pawar