New Delhi: As directed by BJD President and CM Naveen Patnaik, two cabinet ministers of Odisha Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu signed the nomination papers of Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu today at New Delhi. They will also be present tomorrow with the Presidential candidate at the time of her filing the nomination.
Yesterday, CM Naveen Patnaik had extended support to the NDA's Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu in a tweet. He had congratulated Murmu and said, "I was delighted when Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha."
The BJD President had also appealed all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly to cut across party lines and extend unanimous support to elect Murmu to country’s highest office.
Draupadi Murmu is one of the few politicians who belong to the tribal community of Santhals. It is likely that 64-year-old Murmu might become the first President of India from a tribal community of Odisha. She was the first member of the tribal community to have served as the governor of Jharkhand. She was once part of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Cabinet in Odisha when Naveen Patnaik formed the government with the support of the BJP.