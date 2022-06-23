New Delhi: As directed by BJD President and CM Naveen Patnaik, two cabinet ministers of Odisha Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu signed the nomination papers of Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu today at New Delhi. They will also be present tomorrow with the Presidential candidate at the time of her filing the nomination.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Nitish's JD-U Extends Support To Draupadi Murmu For President's Post

BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji spoke to me about the filing of nomination of Smt #DraupadiMurmu ji for #PresidentElection. My cabinet colleagues Shri @saraka_fan and Smt @TukuniSahu will sign nomination papers today and attend the event tomorrow.#OdishaLeads — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 23, 2022

Yesterday, CM Naveen Patnaik had extended support to the NDA's Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu in a tweet. He had congratulated Murmu and said, "I was delighted when Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha."

Congratulations Smt #DraupadiMurmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. I was delighted when Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 21, 2022

The BJD President had also appealed all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly to cut across party lines and extend unanimous support to elect Murmu to country’s highest office.

Appeal all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of #Odisha – Smt #DraupadiMurmu to the country’s highest office. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 22, 2022

Draupadi Murmu is one of the few politicians who belong to the tribal community of Santhals. It is likely that 64-year-old Murmu might become the first President of India from a tribal community of Odisha. She was the first member of the tribal community to have served as the governor of Jharkhand. She was once part of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Cabinet in Odisha when Naveen Patnaik formed the government with the support of the BJP.