Presidential Election 2022: Presidential polls will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. Counting of votes will be held on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and an election for the next president is to be held before that day. The new president has to be sworn in by July 25.

To recall, President Ram Nath Kovind was elected in 2017.

The poll panel further informed that all Covid related protocols will be enforced at every stage of the electoral process. EC has also directed to ensure the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials as part of its endeavor to make elections eco-friendly.

Here is the full schedule:

Last date for making nominations: June 29

Last date for scrutiny of nominations: June 30

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: July 2

Date of polling: July 18

Counting of votes: July 21

Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. The nomination papers will have to be delivered in Election Commission office, in New Delhi, and would need at least 50 members of electoral college as proposers and another 50 as seconders.