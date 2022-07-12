Presidential Election 2022: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that his party will support NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential Election. This comes after twelve out of Shiv Sena’s 19 Lok Sabha MPs urged the Sena chief to support BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, pushing a demand first articulated by Sena’s south-central Mumbai MP Rahul Shewale last week.Also Read - TMC Accuses BJP of 'Playing Politics' After KMRC Ignores Mamata, Invites Smriti Irani To Open Sealdah Metro station

Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called a meeting to discuss Sena's stand on the upcoming Presidential Polls. According to a Times of India report, Sena MP from north-west Mumbai Gajanan Kirtikar claimed that all MPs except two who have joined chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp — Bhavana Gawli and the CM's son Shrikant Shinde — were present at the meeting held at Matoshree.