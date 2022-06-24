New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu, the presidential candidate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA, is likely to file her nomination on June 24, reports ANI. Murmu, a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister, was declared NDA’s presidential candidate on Tuesday.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Nitish's JD-U Extends Support To Draupadi Murmu For President's Post

BJP has invited all of its allies to join in the nomination ceremony including the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states. Besides, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an appeal to all MLAs of Odisha to support Murmu's candidature. He openly came out and endorsed the candidature of Murmu, who hails from Odisha.

After the announcement, the 64-year-old leader said she was surprised to learn about her candidature and was unable to believe it and noted that she will work according to the powers of the President enshrined in the constitution.

The former Jharkhand governor said she will reach out to members of the electoral college for their support. “I am surprised, I was not able to believe it. I am thankful and do not wish to speak much (at this stage). Whatever powers are there of President in Constitution, I will work accordingly,” she said in response to a query about her priorities if she is elected as president.

The presidential election is scheduled for July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21. The last date for filing nominations is June 29. The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of MPs from both Houses of Parliament and MLAs of all states, including the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.

On the other hand, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced that former Union minister Yashwant Sinha will be the common candidate of the Opposition parties for the Presidential election.