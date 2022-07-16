New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced it will support Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition’s candidate for the Presidential elections scheduled to be held on July 18. “AAP will support Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said following the party’s political affairs committee meeting on Saturday.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Shiv Sena Will Support Droupadi Murmu, Announces Uddhav Thackeray

So far, Sinha, who is contesting against BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate Droupadi Murmu, has received the support of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Voting for the Presidential poll will take place on Monday and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.

AAP is the only non-NDA, non-UPA outfit having governments in two states — Delhi and Punjab. The party has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states including three from Delhi.

Meanwhile, despite AAP’s support to Yashwant Sinha, the odd of victory are in Murnu’s favour. She has received the support of most regional parties including BJD, YSR-CP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JDS, Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, and her vote share has already crossed 60 per cent. It was around 50 per cent at the time of her nomination.

If elected, Murmu, 64, will be the first tribal woman to become the President of India.