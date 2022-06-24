New Delhi: Opposition candidate for the presidential election Yashwant Sinha reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, seeking their support for the July 18 polls. Sinha also dialled Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and reminded him of the commitment that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had made when he was named as the combined opposition candidate for the presidential polls.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Update: NTA To Release Admit Card Soon At neet.nta.nic.in | Check Expected Date Here

"We have begun our campaign in earnest and will reach out to everyone to seek their support in the election," sources in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said. They said Sinha made calls to the offices of Modi and Singh and left a message seeking support for his candidature. The former Union minister also reached out to his mentor and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani.

5 points for this big story on Presidential Elections 2022: