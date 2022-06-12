New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the meeting called by West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for all opposition parties and chief ministers of the opposition-ruled states. Thackeray won’t be able to attend the meeting as the Maharashtra chief minister will be in Ayodhya during the time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.Also Read - Presidential Election 2022: Poll Panel Announces Voting, Result Dates | Check Full Schedule Here

Mamata Banerjee has forwarded a letter to 22 leaders which include the chief ministers of different opposition-ruled states ahead of the 2022 presidential polls. The recipients of the letter include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, among others.

Even her arch political rivals, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have also been invited to attend the meeting.

“The Presidential elections are around the corner, presenting the perfect opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics. The election is monumental because it gives legislators the opportunity to participate in deciding the Head of our state who is the custodian of democracy,” the letter read.

“At a time when our democracy is going through troubling times, I believe that a fruitful confluence of opposition voices is the need of the hour, to echo the deprived and unprecedented communities,” it said.