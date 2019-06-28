New Delhi: The statutory resolution to extend the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months has been approved in Lok Sabha. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was also passed in the Lower House today.

The bill provides for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control.

The current act provides for reservation in the appointment, and admission in Professional Institutions, for the members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes.

Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at Congress party while moving the resolution in Lok Sabha for extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months.

He said that the law and order situation in the state has improved and assembly elections can be held in the next six months.

“There was a time when there was no sign of India in Kashmir. State Bank of India signboard was seen with a cloth covering ‘India’ word. Murli Manohar Joshi and Narendra Modi risked their lives and unfurled tricolour at Lal Chowk,” said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: In 1953 when SP Mukherjee ji entered Kashmir protesting against the two Prime Ministers in a country rule he was thrown in jail. His death was also not probed. Why? Was he not a senior opposition leader? A leader from Bengal, a former Union Minister? https://t.co/cbveTynT8m — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

“They are saying we are trampling democracy in J&K. Before this time, till now 132 times, article 356 has been imposed(President’s rule), out of which 93 times Congress has done it,” he added.