New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday approved statutory resolution to extend President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a further period of 6 months with effect from 3rd July 2019. Besides, the Upper House also passed Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Both, moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had been passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday. Earlier in the day, during a debate in Rajya Sabha, some parties such as Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party supported the government in extending with the President’s Rule in J&K while Congress and others objected to it. Biju Janta Dal (BJD) and AIADMK also extended support for the extension.

Replying to a debate in Rajya Sabha on the bill to extend President’s Rule in J&K, Shah reiterated that the state is an integral part of India and no one can separate it from the country. “We (Government) are committed to Jammu and Kashmir’s development. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that solution of Kashmir’s problem should be in “Jamuriyat, Kashmiriyat and insaniyat”, I reiterate today that Modi led government is also working on Atal ji’s path,” Shah said, adding, “We will win hearts of people in Kashmir. They will embrace us.”

Hitting out at Congress, Shah reiterated that the grand old party is responsible for problems in Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, he asked the Congress to give answers for the historical blunders done by late former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and its leaders. “Congress must answer for the historical blunders done by them. Why did Nehru govt go to the UN despite Kashmir’s accession to India? Why did he agree for a plebiscite, that is in any case out of question today?” he asked.

Responding to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s question, Shah said,”Azad sahab (Ghulam Nabi Azad) we don’t prefer ruling through president’s rule in J&K as you said, with god’s grace and Modi ji’s popularity we have enough state govts, 16 in total. So, it was due to security concerns that elections were not held.” Notably, Azad, the Leader of opposition had asked the government to hold early assembly elections in J&K, , while accusing it of running the state government from capital under the garb of President’s rule.

On forming government in J&K with the PDP, he said,” It was not our decision but a result of fractured mandate. The BJP snapped ties with PDP when it realised that separatism was being encouraged.”