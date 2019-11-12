New Delhi: As President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra after political parties failed to prove majority to form the government in the state, a host of political leaders from various parties blamed the Maharashtra Governor for recommending it in the state with some of the leaders saying that he did it under the pressure from the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said the decision to impose the President’s rule in the state was taken under tremendous pressure from Priem minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was given time till 8PM to prove its ability to form the government in the state. This decision was taken in haste under the pressure from PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. We have objections on it,” the Congress leader said.

However, he said that the governor was following all rules duly until the imposition of President’s Rules in the state. “First he invited the dingle largest party BJP, then second largest party Shiv Sena and then the third-largest party NCP,” he added.

The statement from the Congress leader comes at a time when the NCP and the Congress joint meeting is going on in ahead of meeting Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Prior to this, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed the Maharashtra Governor for recommending President’s rule in the state without giving the stipulated time to the stakeholders.

“Governor Koshiyari has committed a grave travesty of the democracy & made a mockery of the Constitutional process in recommending President’s Rule in Maharashtra. Four grave violations of the Constitutional Scheme, as expressed in SR Bommai judgment, stand out,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Governor of Maharashtra cannot give 48 hours to #ShivaSena for #MaharashtraGovtFormation but BJP can avail 5 weeks in other states is an arbitrary use of power by the Governor. This is what happens when constitutional posts are used to further political motivations.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter and said the move to impose President’s Rule in Maharashtra is yet another assault on the Indian Constitution by this Modi government.

“It is clear that utilising the period of President’s Rule, the BJP will indulge in all the methods in its arsenal to manufacture a majority for itself as it has done in several states earlier. This is yet another assault on the Indian Constitution by this Modi govt,” he said.

He also added that the Governor of Maharashtra had given time till 8.30 PM on Tuesday to NCP leader Shri Sharad Pawar. “Then how can he recommend President’s rule before the expiry of the deadline? This is the butchery of our Constitution,” he added.

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha said that Governor Maharashtra has truly acted as the ‘agent’ of the Centre in recommending President’s Rule in the state. “The three parties should now come out vehemently, reconcile their differences and form a govt. After being denied stipulated time by the governor, the Shiv Sena, meanwhile, has moved the Supreme Court, seeking a hearing against the governor’s decision,” he added.

The decision to impose the President’s Rules was taken hours after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended President Ram Nath Kovind to impose it in the state. The President gave approval after the Ministry of Home Affairs sent the file on Governor’s recommendation to impose President’s Rule in the state to him.