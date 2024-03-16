Pressing ‘Very Hard’ For Early Discharge: MEA On Indians In Russian Army

Two Indian citizens working as support staff in Russian military units have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict recently, prompting India to urge its nationals not to risk their lives by taking up such jobs.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses the weekly media briefing.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Friday said India was pressing Russia “very hard” for the early discharge of Indian nationals who are serving in the Russian Army as support staff and are reportedly being thrust at the frontlines of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“We are pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for early discharge of our people who are stuck there,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal said efforts are underway to bring back the mortal remains of the two Indians.

“The paperwork of their mortal remains has been done. The funeral agency, which we have engaged, has been handed over the bodies. We are in touch with the family,” Jaiswal said.

“We are also in touch with the Russian authorities. And hopefully, we will have the mortal remains in India by the end of this week,” he added.

Last week, the Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of Mohammed Asfan from Hyderabad, who was duped into joining Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Asfan was the second Indian to be killed after the death of Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, a 23-year-old resident of Gujarat. Mangukiya died in a Ukrainian air strike last month while serving as a security helper in the Donetsk region.

The MEA spokesperson also referred to his earlier comments that 20-odd Indians have approached the Indian embassy in Moscow.

To a question on the conflict in Ukraine, Jaiswal said New Delhi’s position has been consistent.

“We have been very consistent in our position on the Russia-Ukraine war. We continue to encourage a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy…We remain open to engaging all ways and means that could help achieve this objective,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

