Pressured to either join BJP or risk being shot dead: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s serious allegations against saffron party

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has levelled serious allegations against the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He claimed that he is being constantly pressured to join the BJP and is receiving death threats for refusing to do so.

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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the media, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

New Delhi: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has levelled serious allegations against the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He claimed that he is being constantly pressured to join the BJP and is receiving death threats for refusing to do so. At a press conference held on Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Dipke said he was pressured to either join the saffron party or risk being shot dead.

Dipke asserted that he would not join the BJP at any cost and would not bow down to any form of pressure.

‘I will not join the BJP’

Dipke declared that no matter how many offers he receives, he will not join the BJP. He alleged that he is continuously receiving threats from the BJP and the Sangh. He further demanded that if there is any truth to these allegations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah should immediately resign from his post. He stated that if allegations regarding the receipt of foreign funding for the movement are being made, an impartial inquiry should be conducted. If the allegations are proven true, it would be considered a failure on the part of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Support for student movements

Expressing support for student movements, Dipke said that fighting for education cannot harm any culture. He argued that instead of suppressing the students’ voices, their demands should be heard seriously. However, there has been no immediate official response from the BJP or the RSS regarding these allegations.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Dipke said even his family was threatened. “This is their love. They said we will also deal with your mother and father. We will visit your home and take care of it.”