New Delhi: The Indian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin after UNSC meeting today said the revocation of Article 370 is “entirely an internal matter” and that Pakistan should refrain from any involvement.

“Our national position was and remains that matter related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is entirely an internal matter of India,” Akbaruddin said at the press conference following the council meeting.

He added, “These have no external ramifications, the recent decisions taken by the Govt of India and our legislative bodies are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, social-economic development is enhanced for our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.”

Stating that India is committed to gradually removing all restrictions, Akbaruddin said, “Since the change is internal to India, we have not made any difference to our external orientation. India remains committed to ensure that the situation there (J&K) remains calm and peaceful.”

“We note that there were some who tried to project an alarmist approach to the situation which is far from the ground realities. Of particular concern is that one state is using the terminology of ‘jihad’ against&promoting violence in India including by their leaders,” he said.

