Home

News

Previous Govt Akin To Outdated Phones, Discarded By People: PM Modi

Previous Govt Akin To Outdated Phones, Discarded By People: PM Modi

PM Modi said that 2014 was more than a date in the calendar, but signifies a 'badlav' (change) when people rejected outdated phones with frozen screens to choose a government that has transformed India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the 7th edition of the India Mobile Congress, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Friday. Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Chairman Akash Ambani and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and founder of Bharti Airtel Sunil Bharati Mittal are also seen.(ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a snide jibe at the Congress, saying that people dumped the previous government in 2014, the same way they discarded outdated mobile phone which had frozen screens. similar to the governments at the time which were always in a frozen state and outdated.

Trending Now

“10-12 years ago, you must have seen how the mobile phone screen used to get frozen. The situation was similar to previous governments; they were also frozen. There was no use in restarting them, and then we came. After 2014, people stopped using outdated technologies and changing batteries or restarting the system became a futile exercise,” PM Modi said while addressing the 7th India Mobile Congress in the national capital.

You may like to read

‘2014 is a badlav’

Launching a fresh verbal assault against the Congress, the Prime Minister said that 2014 was more than a date in the calendar, but signifies a ‘badlav’ (change) when people rejected outdated phones with frozen screens to choose a government that has transformed the landscape.

PM Modi reeled out statistics to show how India has turned into an exporter of mobile phones from being an importer and how big tech companies — from Apple to Google — are lining up to become manufacturers in the country.

“2014 is not just a date, it is ‘badlav’ (change),” he said.

Modi took swipes at Congress-led UPA, saying just like outdated phones whose frozen screens wont work no matter how many swipes were done or buttons pressed, the previous government too was in such a frozen state.

“A restart, or charging the battery or even changing the battery did not work,” he said. “in 2014, people left such outdated phones and gave us an opportunity to serve the country.”

After rolling out the fastest 5G mobile telephony network, India is making strides towards establishing itself as frontrunner in the realm of 6G, he said.

The world, he said, is using ‘made in India’ phones.

India has reached 43rd position in mobile broadband speed from previous rank of 118, he said, adding four lakh 5G base stations have been set up within one year of 5G roll-out.

The prime minister said giving citizens access of capital, access of resources and access of technology is priority for the government.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Watch:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.