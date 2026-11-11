Price hike: Eggs and chicken may cost around 30% by December – How maize, broken rice impacting poultry

Egg and chicken prices in India could increase by up to 30 percent from December as rising maize and broken rice costs push up poultry feed prices.

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The reason behind the probable increase in poultry prices is the rising cost of poultry feed ingredients. | image: ANI

Price Hike: Amid the ongoing price hikes, another price increase is going to affect consumers’ pockets, as egg and chicken prices could rise by 25-30 percent from December. The reason behind the probable increase in poultry prices is the rising cost of poultry feed ingredients, including maize and broken rice, whose prices have increased by 30-40 percent in recent months. The costs of maize and broken rice have doubled as farmers and traders are holding back their stocks. Industries, including poultry, that use grain as a key raw material, are expected to increase prices from December.