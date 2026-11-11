  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Price hike: Eggs and chicken may cost around 30% by December – How maize, broken rice impacting poultry

Price hike: Eggs and chicken may cost around 30% by December – How maize, broken rice impacting poultry

Egg and chicken prices in India could increase by up to 30 percent from December as rising maize and broken rice costs push up poultry feed prices.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 11, 2026, 2:55 PM IST
chicken eggs
The reason behind the probable increase in poultry prices is the rising cost of poultry feed ingredients. | image: ANI

Price Hike: Amid the ongoing price hikes, another price increase is going to affect consumers’ pockets, as egg and chicken prices could rise by 25-30 percent from December. The reason behind the probable increase in poultry prices is the rising cost of poultry feed ingredients, including maize and broken rice, whose prices have increased by 30-40 percent in recent months. The costs of maize and broken rice have doubled as farmers and traders are holding back their stocks. Industries, including poultry, that use grain as a key raw material, are expected to increase prices from December.

Read more: Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel price hike: HUL raises detergent prices by up to 11 percent

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.