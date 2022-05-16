New Delhi: Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E. Ltd (BE) on Monday reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to Rs 250 from Rs 840 a dose for private vaccination centres. For end-user, the price would be Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges. Previously, in private vaccination centres the overall cost to end-users of the vaccine was Rs 990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, the company said in a statement.Also Read - Delhi Registers 393 Fresh Covid Cases; Positivity Rate at 3.35 Per Cent | Top Updates

In March this year when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 commenced in the country, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for government vaccination programme. "BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus," the company said.

Earlier last month, India's drug regulator had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Biological E's Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.