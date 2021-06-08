Chennai: In a breakthrough development to stop prejudices against the LGBTQIA+ community, the Madras High Court on Monday announced sweeping reforms for the Central and state government asking them to make changes in legislation and educational curriculum. The high court banned the “cure” of sexual orientations by health professionals and urged for the de-stigmatisation and acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual persons by society. Also Read - Shankar vs Lyca Productions: Director Blames Indian 2-Delay on Kamal Haasan After Producers Move Court

The change must take place at a societal level and when it is complemented by a law there would be a remarkable change in the outlook of the society by recognising same-sex relationships, said Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court. Also Read - Remarks against EC: Retrograde to Restrain HCs From Making Observations or Gag Media From Reporting Observations, Says SC

The guidelines came in the backdrop of a complaint filed by a couple that the police had subjected them to harassment after their parents filed a missing persons report. The petitioners, two young lesbian women who fled from Madurai and were living together in Chennai, also sought protection from threat or danger to them from their respective parents. Also Read - Treat It As a Bitter Pill In Right Way: Supreme Court To Election Commission Over Madras HC's Murder Charges' Remarks

Any attempt to medically “cure” or change the sexual orientation of LGBTIQA+ people shall be prohibited, the court said.

The guidelines called for a systematic change in legislation including those related to accommodation, state and central governments coming up with policies and measures for eliminating prejudice against the LGBTQIAs and sensitisation and awareness programmes.

Changes in curricula of schools and universities to educate students on LGBTQIAs shall be made. The term transgender in addition to Male and Female gender columns in application forms for various purposes shall be included, the court said.

“Ignorance is no justification for normalizing any form of discrimination,” Justice Venkatesh stated. Educators need to “sensitize parents on issues of LGBTQIA+ community and gender nonconforming students, to ensure supportive families,” the order read.

Well ahead of passing orders, the judge had extensive discussions with experts to sensitise himself on the issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. The judge had also sent the parents of the petitioners for counselling. But it did not yield the desired result, the judge said.

The judge expected the state, central authorities to implement the guidelines in letter and spirit not for complying with a judicial fiat but to ensure that the society evolved and the LGBTQIA+ community is not pushed out of the mainstream of society.

Police, following complaint and on investigation, if they find that the persons -men or women- involved in the plaint were consenting adults belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community, they shall close the complaint after getting their statements and without subjecting them to any harassment.

Complete information including contact details on NGOs with expertise on LGBTQIA issues should be hosted in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment website and updated periodically.