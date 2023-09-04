PM Narendra Modi On Duty All The Time, Not Taken Single Leave Since 2014: PMO

It has been said many times that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works 18-20 hours daily and while on a foreign trip, he sleeps on the plane to save time.

Now, the information has been shared on social media and it is going viral.

PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always on the move and never stops, figuratively as well as practically since it has been said many times across the years since he took over the charge of the top post in the country. He himself has never talked about it but those who know his schedule inside out have.

Now, it has come across the official channel that during his tenure of nine years as the Prime Minister of India so far, has not taken even a “single day of leave from work”. This information was shared by the PMO in reply to an RTI query which further added that PM Modi has attended over 3,000 events since he became the Prime Minister of India in May 2014.

The reply to RTI also said that the “Prime Minister is on duty all the time.”

Here Is The Reply From The PMO

No leave has been taken (availed) by PM @narendramodi after taking over office since 2014 and in 9 years he has attended more than 3000 events-functions. Reply to RTI Query pic.twitter.com/tjfEV37qTs — Vikas Bhadauria (@vikasbha) September 4, 2023

The RTI application was filed by Prafful P Sarda and the date of the receipt of the RTI application is given as July 31, 2023.

The reply from the PMO has counted all the nine years of PM Modi’s prime ministership. In fact, in 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken a leave in 20 years since holding a public office.

Before becoming the prime minister, he served as the chief minister of Gujarat starting from 3 October 2001 to May 2014.

