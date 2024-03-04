Prime Minister Modi Meets Padma Vibhushan Awardee And Legendary Actress Vyjayanthimala

In 1968, she was conferred with the Padma Shri, and in 2011, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

PM Modi met her in Chennai. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi Meets Vyjayanthimala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Padma Vibhushan awardee, legendary actress, Vyjayanthimala, and said that she is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

Trending Now

PM Modi posted on X: “Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema.”

You may like to read

Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/CFVwp1Ol0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2024

Vyjayanthimala Bali was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan this year.

In 1968, she was conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India, and in 2011, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

Vyjayanthimala made her acting debut in the Tamil film ‘Vazhkai’ and eventually made a name for herself in the Tamil and Telegu film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bahar’.

Vyjayanthimala has received several accolades for her contributions to the film industry.

Vyjayanthimala’s political career was initiated in 1984 when she contested in 1984 Tamil Nadu general election for the South Chennai constituency as the nominee of the Congress opposite Era Sezhiyan, the leader of the Janata Party.

Vyjayanthimala won the election with a margin of about 48,000 votes and a percentage of 51.92.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.