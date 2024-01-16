Home

Prime Minister Modi’s Two Day Visit To Andhra Pradesh and Kerela: Details You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics campus in Palasamudram, Andhra Pradesh, and hold a road show in Kochi, Kerala.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all planned for his two day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala wherein today he will be inaugurating the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics at Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh and is also scheduled to hold a road show in Kochi, Kerela. Prime Minister Modi will also be interacting with officers trainees of the 74th and 75th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes)and the officer trainees of the Royal Civil Services of Bhutan.

Prime Minster’s Day-Wise Schedule

According to the PMO, the visit of PM Modi is scheduled to to commence at around 1:30 PM where he will perform pooja, darshan at the Veerbhadra temple, Lepakshi, and will then visit the National Academy of Customs at Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District.

In the evening, he will be holding a road show at 7:15 pm in Kochi, Kerala.

On the second day he will firstly perform pooja darshan at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple and will then be inaugurating important infrastructure projects of worthe more than 4000 crore relatd to ports, shipping, and waterways sector, said PMO.

Highlights Of The Visit

This is the second visit of PM Modi to Kerela in a span of just two weeks. He had then addressed the ‘Sthree Shakti Modikkopam’ event , wherein he also mentioned about the law against Triple Talaq brought by his government to empower Muslim womenn.

He also emphasized upon how his governmen is working day and night to empower women even in the most suppresed sections of the society.

Ahead of the visit of PM Modi to Andhra pradesh Today secruity arrangments were being made in order to conduct a smooth visit.

